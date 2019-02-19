Chinese Actor Deng Lun is the New Face of Bally

Courtesy of Bally
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 19 Feb. 2019 11:47 PM
Courtesy of Bally
Swiss luxury leather brand Bally has announced Chinese actor Deng Lun as its first-ever Asia Pacific Brand Ambassador for 2019.
This is the first international fashion campaign for the 27 year-old, who starred as the lead in Ashes of Love in 2018, a hit fantasy TV drama in China that propelled him to fame.
"I think Bally's brand essence is a match with me. I like high quality but simple style, not overly fancy elements." said Deng in a statement. "The most important thing is that I like leather products, and Bally's leather products and designs are fantastic."
For his debut campaign, the stylish star lounges around in Bally's spring/summer 2019 campaign alongside Australian model Charlee Fraser, donning the brand's relaxed ready-to-wear collection and carrying their leather bags.
Courtesy of Bally
Courtesy of Bally
"We are delighted to welcome Deng Lun to the Bally team as our first male Asia Pacific brand ambassador," said Frédéric de Narp, Bally Group CEO. "We have been keeping an eye on his career over the past few years, and with his refined skill and impeccable image, we couldn't think of anyone better suited to being the face of Bally in one of the world's most dynamic and important market places."
Congratulations to the suave actor on this major appointment!
