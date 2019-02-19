Chinese Actor Deng Lun is the New Face of Bally

Swiss luxury leather brand Bally has announced Chinese actor Deng Lun as its first-ever Asia Pacific Brand Ambassador for 2019.

This is the first international fashion campaign for the 27 year-old, who starred as the lead in Ashes of Love in 2018, a hit fantasy TV drama in China that propelled him to fame.

"I think Bally's brand essence is a match with me. I like high quality but simple style, not overly fancy elements." said Deng in a statement. "The most important thing is that I like leather products, and Bally's leather products and designs are fantastic."

For his debut campaign, the stylish star lounges around in Bally's spring/summer 2019 campaign alongside Australian model Charlee Fraser, donning the brand's relaxed ready-to-wear collection and carrying their leather bags.