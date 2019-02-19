13 Things You Need To Know About K-Pop Boy Band GOT7

A quick browse through the music charts from 2014 to present will quickly reveal how consistent JYP Entertainment's GOT7 is at producing quality music that is loved by fans all over the world. Before BTS took the Western music scene by storm, these seven boys make up one of the first idol groups to ever hold the title "leading force of the global K-wave" — here's why.

With members hailing from Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan, it is no surprise to see how overseas fans have so readily fallen at these young men's feet. The rise of social media and the Internet have made idol-fan communications paramount to the success and thriving beyond the domestic entertainment sphere because everyone gets a chance to use a language they are familiar with, and fans get to take pride in having one of their very own being represented in this exciting, competitive and still-rapidly growing industry.