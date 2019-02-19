Universally Flattering Makeup That Will Flatter Every Skin Tone

We've all been there — having to deal with dozens of makeup items that don't seem to suit our skin tone? Plus, as online shopping makes it even easier to have the world at your fingertips, the chances of purchasing colourful eyeshadows on a whim or misjudging lipstick shades are higher than ever. To avoid such wastage, get your hands on these universally flattering makeup shades that are guaranteed to look good on you. Be it a dazzling highlighter that makes your features pop or a peachy blush that adds a natural flush to your complexion, here are the makeup that will work for every skin tone.

NARS Blush in Orgasm, $52 Described by the brand as a "peachy pink with golden shimmer", this shade is neither too pinkish or orangey and shows up beautifully on everyone's skin tone. Plus, it also adds a sun kissed glow to all complexion, thanks to its golden shimmer. Best of all, the blush is easily blended and can be layered to create any of your desired look.

MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $33 As one of MAC's most iconic shades, Ruby Woo is a clean and vivid red that veers on the cooler side of the colour spectrum, which also makes teeth appear whiter. Plus, it has a long-wearing, ultra-matte finish that is bold, dramatic and pop against any skin tones.

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain, $54 Retaining the original formula, this sheer and buildable tint can be used on your cheeks and lips for a natural, rose-hued flush. With an ultra-fine texture, it can be easily applied with your fingertips in a light, dabbing motion. Plus, once it sets, it doesn't fade, smudge or transfer.

Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Palette, $71 If you mourned the "demise" of the original Naked Palette, it's time to dry your tears. Comprising of 12 new-and-improved neutral shades ranging from beige to copper, it can be used to create a barely there veil on the lids or an intense smoky look to flatter all skin tones. Plus, the shades are available in a variety of finishes like matte, shimmers and glitters, making it effortless to mix and match. Available from 28 February

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncuffed, $36 While the idea of a perfect nude lip can vary, depending on your skin tone, scoring that exact shade might be a challenge for many. This is why Rihanna introduced three shades of nude under her Stunna Lip Paint range. Named Uncuffed, Unbutton and and Unveil (which contain a hint of mauve, peach and brown respectively), each of them provide a soft matte finish and are specially formulated to flatter all skin tones. Our favourite has to be Uncuffed, the pinkish, rose-mauve shade that not only looks feminine but seems to make any complexion glow.

Dior Diorshow Brow Styler in 001 Universal Brown This brow pencil has a super fine tip that is able to fill in sparse spots by mimicking the look of individual hair strands. With a soft brown shade, each stroke is never too harsh or stark while defining your arches for a natural and fuller effect.

