Halsey Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Listen up, world: Halsey is not pregnant.

The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter on Sunday to shut down speculation. The rumors started after the "Him & I" artist tweeted she had "the biggest secret" to reveal and that the news didn't relate to a new album.

"When u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode. Into actual pieces," she wrote.

Soon, fans started to wonder if a baby was on the way; however, the "Bad at Love" star made it perfectly clear this was not the case.

"People think my last tweet is me hinting I'm pregnant," she tweeted, "which means I'm either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual. Jokes on u, I'm doing BOTH! However, STILL not pregnant!"

The recording artist added she was feeling "really good right now" aside from a sinus infection.

However, she didn't reveal the big surprise. So, fans will just have to wait and see.