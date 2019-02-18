Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy a Night Out in Malibu

Hi neighbor!

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out in Malibu with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and other pals. The two have been friends for years and live in the same gated community in the nearby town of Calabasas.

Kourtney and Travis dined at the upscale sushi restaurant Nobu Malibu, a favorite Kardashian-Jenner family hotspot that is popular with celebs overall. The reality star looked chic in a black top and jacket, snakeskin pants and black ankle boots. Kourtney and Travis were later photographed sitting in her Land Rover.

"They had dinner at Nobu with the kids because they are friendly. It was a family dinner. They've been friends for years. They've lived in the same neighborhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids," a source told E! News. "They've hung out together many times and often get together with the kids to see movies or to get ice cream. They always have fun together. He's a nice guy and their kids really get along well. Kourtney has his kids over playdates and vice versa."

The insider added, "They have a really nice friendship."