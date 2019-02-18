Surprise! Welcome home, Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her and husband Prince Harry's first child and is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, secretly flew from London to New York her baby shower, which will be attended by her close friends in the U.S., E! News has confirmed.

According to Harper's Bazaar and Page Six, the party will take place on Tuesday. The latter outlet said her BFF Jessica Mulroney is organizing the shower.

This weekend, Meghan visited the Ladurée restaurant and bakery in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, a source confirmed to E! News.

Us Weekly, which first reported the news of the duchess' visit, quoted an eyewitness as saying that the duchess ate lunch with a friend.