That's some prom dress, Kim Kardashian.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards with hairstylist Chris Appleton on Sunday and wore a black vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit. The outfit left little to the imagination and marked her most shocking and risqué dressy look she's ever displayed.

"Don't we look like we're going to prom?" Kardashian, known for her daring styles, asked in a selfie video posted on her Instagram Story.

"I think this is a 1998 archive look that I've been dying to wear, so this was perfect," she added.