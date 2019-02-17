This Celeb-Approved Red Carpet Shoe Brand Now Does Running Sneakers

Run Loubi Run

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

If you've walked a red carpet, you'll know Christian Louboutin. The French luxury shoe maker has been the go-to brand of choice for celebrities in the last decade when they have to make a statement at galas and premieres, but the label now has its sights set on a new market: Aesthetic athleisure.

That's right — the brand has unveiled its first unisex running sneaker, the Run Loubi Run, which combines the glamorous vision of the house with technical precision. What that means is that it's not only meant for the plushy red carpets of the world, but you can also hit the tracks with it too. Cushioned with technical foam and featuring an exaggerated shank and grooves for performance, the shoe is a feat of engineering that fans of the label will be able to appreciate.

Run Loubi Run

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Loyalists will be pleased to know that the iconic red Louboutin sole will remain on the running sneakers, while the house's signature spikes will also feature on certain styles in the collection.

Whether you're wearing them out as a style statement or as a very luxurious training shoe, one thing's for sure: You'll definitely turn heads in these!

Run Loubi Run

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

RED RUNNER DONNA SPECCHIO LASER & NEOPRENE CINESTRIPES MULTICOLOR

Run Loubi Run

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

KRYSTAL SOCK DONNA NEOPRENE

Run Loubi Run

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

KRYSTAL SOCK DONNA NEOPRENE

Run Loubi Run

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

SPIKE SOCK DONNA NEOPRENE

Run Loubi Run

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

1 2 3 RUN PATENT SATIN & NEOPRENE MULTICOLOR

The Run Loubi Run collection is available in all Christian Louboutin stores and online at christianlouboutin.com from February 2019.

