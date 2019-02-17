This Celeb-Approved Red Carpet Shoe Brand Now Does Running Sneakers

If you've walked a red carpet, you'll know Christian Louboutin. The French luxury shoe maker has been the go-to brand of choice for celebrities in the last decade when they have to make a statement at galas and premieres, but the label now has its sights set on a new market: Aesthetic athleisure.

That's right — the brand has unveiled its first unisex running sneaker, the Run Loubi Run, which combines the glamorous vision of the house with technical precision. What that means is that it's not only meant for the plushy red carpets of the world, but you can also hit the tracks with it too. Cushioned with technical foam and featuring an exaggerated shank and grooves for performance, the shoe is a feat of engineering that fans of the label will be able to appreciate.