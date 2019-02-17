The Unexpected Shoe Style Asian Celebrities Are Wearing Now

You heard it here first: White boots are the new black boots.

Super cool and fresh, it's a great accessory that instantly adds an edge to your outfit. Yes, you'll still rely on your trusty black boots every now and then, but white boots might soon become a staple of yours, thanks to these Asian celebs. Go for comfort with a chunky classic from Dr. Martens, or opt for a more polished patent leather heeled version that you can wear with a feminine dress. Our style of choice? Leather, square-toed, ankle-length with a sensible block-heel — you can wear this trend to perfection, be comfortable and look chic all day long.