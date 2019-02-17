The Unexpected Shoe Style Asian Celebrities Are Wearing Now

by Debby Kwong | Sun., 17 Feb. 2019 7:04 PM

You heard it here first: White boots are the new black boots.

Super cool and fresh, it's a great accessory that instantly adds an edge to your outfit. Yes, you'll still rely on your trusty black boots every now and then, but white boots might soon become a staple of yours, thanks to these Asian celebs. Go for comfort with a chunky classic from Dr. Martens, or opt for a more polished patent leather heeled version that you can wear with a feminine dress. Our style of choice? Leather, square-toed, ankle-length with a sensible block-heel — you can wear this trend to perfection, be comfortable and look chic all day long.

Rola makes hiking look like a walk in the park with her denim ensemble and white cowboy boots.

The black trench coat serves as high contrast against He Sui's white boots.

Joey Yung paired her dramatic red tulle dress with lace-up white boots.

Joey Yung

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

If you've got long legs like Bae Yoon-Young, wear a cowboy style boot with a graphic print midi dress.

Bae Yoon-Young

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Sammi Cheng is a fan of her white boots that she's styled with cropped skinny jeans here, and with dresses or spliced skirts on other occasions.

SHOP THE TREND

White Boot, Gianvito Rossi

Boot, $1,230, Gianvito Rossi

SHOP

White Boot, Dr. Martens

Boot, $253, Dr. Martens

SHOP

White Boot, Jeffrey Campbell

Boot, $358, Jeffrey Campbell

SHOP



White Boot, Charles & Keith

Boot, $65.90, Charles & Keith

SHOP

