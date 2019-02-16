What to Know About Miranda Lambert's New Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert has found herself a new keeper of the flame of her heart!

The country singer revealed on Instagram in a surprise announcement that she recently got married to Brendan McLoughlin. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she captioned a photo of the happy couple walking in the grass. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️ #theone"

E! News learned that Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot on Jan. 26, 2019 in Davidson County, Tennessee, which is where Nashville is located. The wedding announcement was a surprise in and of itself, but what was more shocking was that Lambert had not really been seen out publicly with him and had no presence on her social media profiles. In fact, in August, she called herself "happily single" after splitting from Evan Felker.

While Lambert has mostly been linked to fellow country singers, McLoughlin is in quite another professional field all together.