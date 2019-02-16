Kelly Clarkson would have made Ally and Jackson Maine proud.

The "Heartbeat Song" artist recently performed a cover of the Grammy Award-winning song "Shallow" which was sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the film A Star Is Born. "Shallow" is sung as a duet in the movie, and although Clarkson performed solo, she had enough voice to perfectly sing both parts.

The 36-year-old posted the video on Facebook as part of her "Minute + A Glass of Wine" series and talked about how much she appreciated Gaga and the song before diving right in.

"I love artists. I know there's a lot of competition with artists in any industry, but there's a lot of us that just dig each other and we really get inspired by each other and what they're doing," she told the crowd.

Clarkson continued, "This chick is amazing. We're really different, but at the same time we're similar in the fact that she just loves music and that's why she's doing what she's doing."

The American Idol winner told a brief story about the time they performed at the same show and how Gaga wrote her a hand-written letter telling her how nice it was to open for Clarkson. "She was the nicest human being ever," Clarkson said.