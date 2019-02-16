Miranda Lambert Reveals She Married Brendan Mcloughlin...Surprise!

Surprise! Miranda Lambert is married again.

The 35-year-old country star revealed the news on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of her and her husband in their wedding attire.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she wrote. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️ #theone"

E! News can confirm that Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot on Jan. 26, 2019 in Davidson County, Tennessee. Nashville is located within Davidson County.

This is the first time Lambert has ever mentioned McLoughlin. In August, she had said she was "happily single" after a breakup with Evan Felker of the band The Turnpike Troubadours. The two dated for a few months and had first sparked romance speculation weeks after she and fellow musician Anderson East split last April, following a relationship that lasted more than two years.