Lili Reinhart is on a "journey of self-love" and don't even think about stopping her.

The Riverdale star revealed on her Instagram Story on Friday night that she started therapy again. Although the crux of her post was about her starting treatment again, she wanted to encourage others not to feel ashamed for seeking help.

"Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of," she wrote on the social media platform.

"Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn't matter how old or 'proud' you're trying to be," her statement continued.

She added, "We are all human. And we all struggle. Don't suffer in silence." Reinhart urged others, "Don't feel embarrassed to ask for help."

The Betty Cooper actress then explained why she was turning to therapy for her own self-care. "I'm 22. I have anxiety and depression," she wrote. "And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me."