17 Hot Presidents' Day Sales We're Shopping Now

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 16 Feb. 2019 3:00 AM
Everyone that's a fan of a nice long three-day weekend please stand up.
But with that extra 24 hours of nothing to do on your hands what in the world will you do? Oh, we know! Take advantage of all the hot Presidents' Day sales happening right now. Not that you need an excuse to swipe your credit card, but if you do it right now you're technically saving money. Maybe you need a new mattress or some fresh new furniture. Or maybe you're feeling a wardrobe restock coming on. Whatever it is you're jonesing for, we've got out eye on a few deals you're not going to want to miss.
Accessory Concierge
Receive 25% off the entire site with the code: HAILTOTHESALE.
All Modern
Now through Presidents' Day take an extra 15% off with the code: GOFORIT (select sales only).
BCBGeneration
Now through Feb. 18 take 30% off full-price items (excludes sale).
Bear Mattress
Now through Feb. 19 shop the following deals: $150 off any purchase of $500 and over sitewide; $300 off any purchase of $1,200 and over sitewide; each order that includes a mattress will receive one free Bear Pillow (a $95 value, limit one offer per order).
Catherines
Feb 15-18 take 40% off apparel, accessories, bras and sleepwear (exclusions apply).
Chinese Laundry
From Feb. 16-18 shop the buy more, save more sale (Buy $75+, Get 15%. Buy $100+, Get 20%, Buy $150+, Get 25%) with the code: BMSM25.
Dormify
Feb. 17-18 take 25% off sitewide with the code: LONGWEEKEND.
Helix Sleep
Now through Feb. 25 get $100 off when you spend $600 or more with the code: PREZ100; get $150 off when you spend $1,250 or more with the code: get PREZ150; $200 off when you spend $1,750 or more with the code: PREZ200.
Helzberg Diamonds
Now through Feb. 18 enter the code: CLEARANCE to apply the following discounts: Spend $199.99 and receive $25 off; Spend $499.99 and receive $75 off; Spend $999.99 and receive $150 off; Spend $1,499 and receive $200 off; Spend $2,499.00 and receive $400 off; Spend $4,499.00 and receive $600 off; Spend $7,499 and receive $1000 off.
Joss & Main
Now through Feb.18 take an extra 20% off with the code: STARS.
Lane Bryant
Now through Feb. 18 take 40% off apparel, accessories, sleepwear and swim (exclusions apply).
Layla Sleep
Now until Feb. 25 take $125 off any sized Layla Mattress and get two free premium pillows.
Lulu & Georgia
Now through Feb. 19, shop the following deals: 15% off $300+ with the code: GOOD; 20% off 600+ with the code: BETTER; 25% off $900+ with the code: BEST.
Marks & Spencer
Now through Feb. 18 take 20% off sitewide.
Target
Now through Feb. 18 shop Target's HUGE online-only President's Day Sale. You'll find deals on Apple iPhone, iPad, Beats headphones & more.
Urban Outfitters
Now through Feb. 19, take 30% off ALL BDG Denim. Then on President's Day only, shop 50% off over 100 styles.
Veestro
Take 25% off any purchase on Monday, February 18th with the code: PRESIDENT.
