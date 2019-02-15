Here's the Situation with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino: He's been in prison for a month now, and his friends miss him.

On January 15, the 37-year-old Jersey Shore star began an eight-month sentence for tax evasion. On Friday, a month after he was incarcerated, co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley posted a selfie on Instagram, writing, "Missing my friend @mikethesituation."

"SAME," co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented.

The Jersey Shore stars have rallied behind Mike amid his legal woes. They even attended his sentencing.

Mike's wife Lauren Sorrentino also responded to JWoww, commenting with a heart emoji.

The two got married in November, less than a month after he was sentenced. She has continuously voiced support for her husband online. On Thursday, Valentine's Day, she posted throwback videos from his proposal, writing, "Today is our Engageaversary! Mike proposed to me in Miami on Feb 14th 2018 making today extra sweet for the rest of our lives! ♥️Happy Valentine's Day!"