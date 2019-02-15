Meghan Markle Is Making Her Big Screen Return

Fri., 15 Feb. 2019

Meghan Markle's movie might be heading to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Duchess of Sussex's 2011 film The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down has been picked up by Artist Rights Distribution for North America. The company plans to release the film, as well as other movies it has recently acquired, this year.

In addition to former Suits star Markle, The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down also features Adam Pally and Max Greenfield, IMDB states. Written and created by Paul Sapiano, the movie follows a group of twenty-somethings on a night out in Los Angeles.

Markle is featured as a girl named Dana in the movie, which was filmed years before she met her husband, Prince Harry.

It was shortly after filming this movie that Markle landed her role as Rachel Zane on Suits

After seven seasons on the hit USA show, Markle made the decision to leave the series, along with co-star Patrick J. Adams. The announcement came months before Markle walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with many of her Suits co-stars in attendance.

