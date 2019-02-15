It's good to date The Weeknd.

On Valentine's Day, the 28-year-old singer surprised girlfriend and model Bella Hadid, 22, with more than two dozen containers filled with red roses from Venus et Fleur. Five of the boxes contained arrangements with black letters that spelled out B-E-L-L-A.

Also displayed, rose petals, candles and red teddy bears.

The total cost of the romantic gesture? At least $8,000.

Bella and the Weekend both posted images of the floral gifts on their Instagram Stories.

"Can't get over this," Bella wrote.

This marked the first time the Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Bella celebrated Valentine's Day together since they broke up in late 2016 after dating for a year and a half.