Offset Goes All Out for First Valentine's Day With Cardi B After Split

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 15 Feb. 2019 9:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Offset, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Diamonds are a girl's best friend...and it seems Offset is very much aware of this!

On Thursday, Cardi B took to Instagram to share the presents she received from the Migos star in celebration of Valentine's Day. The couple, who split in December after a year of marriage, recently reunited and are continuing to work on their relationship.

So, now that Cardi and Offset are back together, the rapper decided to go all out for his wife for Valentine's Day, gifting her diamond jewelry. In addition to the new diamonds, Offset also wrote "I heart Cardi" in flowers and set up candles in their bathroom.

Photos

Cardi B and Offset: Romance Rewind

"Oh, you're tryna get freaky freaky," the "Please Me" artist said in an Instagram Story video, showing a decorated bathtub. "Oh, you tryna drown. Alright bae, OK."

Cardi B, Valentine's Day

Instagram

Cardi later shared a video of her telling Offset to get out as she tried to go to the bathroom. After a solo celebration, the couple ended Valentine's Day by going out to a strip club together.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Cardi shared a sweet video of Offset with their baby girl, Kulture.

In the video, Kulture can be heard saying "mama" and Offset is not pleased.

"This what happens when you throw in my face that she said papa first," Cardi captioned the post. "now she can't stop saying mama @offsetyrn HA."

TAGS/ Cardi B , Couples , Valentine's Day , Apple News , Top Stories
