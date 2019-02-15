Joe Jonas Gets Cozy With Sophie Turner at Surprise Valentine's Day Birthday Party

Fri., 15 Feb. 2019

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas made Valentine's Day extra special for his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old DNCE singer threw a surprise birthday party for the Game of Thrones star, who turns 23 on Feb. 21. Jonas took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the bash, including PDA pics of the couple.

"My Valentine gets a surprise birthday party because she's the f--king best," Jonas captioned the sweet post.

In one photo, Jonas holds Turner close as they pose in front of balloons at the celebration. Then, in another party picture, the duo can be seen sharing a kiss.

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

Other social media snaps show a surprised Turner entering the bash, later posing in front of "happy birthday" balloons. Turner can also be seen taking shots with her pals at the birthday celebration.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Turner took to Instagram to share a photo with Jonas in celebration of Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine's Day my love," Turner captioned the picture of the couple. "You make me the happiest."

It's been over a year since Turner and Jonas announced their engagement to the world. The couple, who started dating in 2016, posted a photo of Turner's pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on social media in Oct. 2017.

"I said yes," she wrote. While Jonas captioned his post, "She said yes."

