by Chris Harnick | Fri., 15 Feb. 2019 6:43 AM
Sure, Grey's Anatomy is going full speed ahead with MerLuca, but that doesn't mean it's the end of love triangles as we know it on the ABC medical drama. Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff made sure fans know that.
"Til the end of forever there will be love triangles (and quadrangles and quintangles) on #GreysAnatomy," Vernoff tweeted in response to a viewer who asked if all the love triangles on the series are resolved.
Vernoff also teased what's to come, noting viewers will get more scenes with Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers), more interactions between Alex and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) are far from over.
The executive producer also tackled fans who took issue with Alex's role as interim chief as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) grappled with just how well he was doing in her place in "I Walk the Line."
Because she was looking for the least qualified candidate.— Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) February 15, 2019
(Don’t @ me Karev fans, I know he’s surprising her!) https://t.co/RdFLRE1fQB
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?