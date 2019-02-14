Here's How Your Favourite Asian Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day

Whether they were single, ready to mingle or happily coupled up, love was in the air and celebrities all around the globe shared some love with their Instagram followers. Our favourite stars didn't go all out by posting lavish bouquets or performances like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, instead some treated it like any other day while sharing the message of loving oneself, while some penned sentimental captions to their loved ones.
1. Kiko Mizuhara wore her feelings, literally, on her chest with this sheer top with the Chinese word for "feeling" as a statement.
2. Newly single Jennie kept cosy on the streets of New York in a teddy bear coat and fuzzy bucket hat.
3. Padma Lakshmi celebrated self-love with a bowl of pasta.
4. Ni Ni surrounded herself in some Gucci merchandise — now that's some great gift-giving!
5. Jessica Jung had afternoon tea at Baccarat Hotel in New York.
6. Grace Chan proved that one could still be sexy while pregnant with this leggy photo of her wearing heart-printed stockings.
7. Rajkummar Rao wrote a love note to girlfriend actress Patralekhaa.
8. Jay Chou told fans Valentine's Day was a great day to ask for photos if they saw him on the streets of New York, and his wife left a playful comment on his post.