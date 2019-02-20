There is a first time for everything!

Award-winning stars like Glenn Close, Christian Bale and Lady Gaga may seem like fixtures on the Hollywood scene, but, believe it or not, there was once a day when they had never stepped foot on a red carpet. Shocking, we know!

This year seasoned pros like Bradley Cooperand Amy Adams will be joined by Academy Award newcomers like Olivia Colman, Rami Malekand Adam Driver, who were nominated for the first time this year.

And the 91st Academy Awards will definitely be unforgettable since there are going to be plenty of funny sketches, in lieu of having a host.

As they say, you never forget your first Academy Award show!