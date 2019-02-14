Eliza Dushku Is Pregnant With Her First Child

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 14 Feb. 2019 6:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Peter Palandjian, Eliza Dushku

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

There's a baby on board for Eliza Dushku!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bring It On star revealed Thursday that she and husband Peter Palandjian are expecting their first child together.

Eliza confirmed the pregnancy news to Us Weekly at a special screening of her documentary Mapplethorpe in New York City, gushing, "We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us."

The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with Peter, who is 54 and the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, in a courtyard at the Boston Public Library on Aug. 18, 2018. One year prior, the lovebirds announced their engagement

Dushku also shared with the outlet that she's busy preparing for her last year at Suffolk University, where she's studying holistic healing, addiction and trauma. 

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

As she described, "I'm newly married and I'm just so excited about this next chapter in my life. You know, I've been acting since I was 9-years-old and I'm sort of finding these new things that I'm really excited about. It's been a big year but a great year."

Last November, Eliza celebrated 10 years of sobriety.

Congratulations, you two!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Eliza Dushku , Pregnancies , Babies , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee Marries Vine Star Brittany Furlan on Valentine's Day

Whiskey Cavalier

Whiskey Cavalier's Exploding Tampon Commercial Is Too Good

Mandy Moore, A Walk to Remember, Shane West

See Mandy Moore's ''Sweet'' Message to A Walk to Remember Co-Star Shane West

Is The Media Treating Meghan & Kate Like Fergie & Princess Diana?

Jan Broberg Details Her Abductions By Robert Berchtold

Celeb V-Day Plans: Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra & More

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner's V-Day Gifts Put the Rest to Shame

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.