Whiskey Cavalier's Exploding Tampon Commercial Is Too Good

by Lauren Piester | Thu., 14 Feb. 2019 5:27 PM
A spy's gotta do what a spy's gotta do, and in this case, she's gotta prevent government leaks with a handy tampon grenade.
E! News is here to bring you another bit of "spyvertising" for the new ABC show Whiskey Cavalier, and this one might just be our personal favorite. It stars Lauren Cohan as one of those tampon commercial ladies who's free to wear all white with no fear of leaks of any kind, all thanks to S.P.Y. brand tampons, which have a 360 blast radius. Perfect for a spy on the go!
"Danger just got fun" indeed.
Please also see the fine print at the bottom of the screen: "Feminine spygiene products not for internal use. Seriously."
This is the third of these ad spoofs ABC has put out so far, and we debuted the first two earlier this week, including an ad for a romantic getaway (extensive government training required) and a poison-filled engagement ring (from L'Espionnage Jewelers).
The show follows FBI Agent Will Chase (Scott Foley) and CIA Agent Frankie Trowbridge (Lauren Cohan) as they team up to lead a somewhat ragtag team of spies, and we're here to tell you it's delightful, just as these ads are.
Whiskey Cavalier premieres on ABC on February 27 with a special sneak preview airing after the Oscars on February 24.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?