Charlie Puth Confirms He's Dating Charlotte Lawrence on Valentine's Day

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 14 Feb. 2019 3:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Charlie Puth, Charlotte Lawrence

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Hey Charlie Puth, how long has this been going on?

As our favorite Hollywood couples took over Instagram today to celebrate Valentine's Day, the "One Call Away" singer appeared to confirm a brand-new romance.

"Happy valentine's day," he wrote on social media while wrapping his arm around Charlotte Lawrence.

Fans spotted the lucky lady in the comments section adding a blushing heart emoji.

Speculation that the pair could be more than friends first sparked earlier this month when they attended New York Fashion Week together. On Tuesday, the pair sat front run at Coach's Men's and Women's Fall 2019 Runway Show.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

While many pop culture fans know Charlie for his smash hits like "Attention" and "We Don't Talk Anymore," his new leading lady appears to be into music just as much.

Charlie Puth, Charlotte Lawrence

Instagram

She is an up and coming singer that is performing at venues around the world from now until April as part of the Reckless tour.

"I want to be in love," Charlie previously admitted to The Telegraph when discussing dating in the public eye. "It would be so nice on this tour if I just had a cool girl who could do her own thing but also would be there for me."

He continued, "I've dated famous girls, I've dated not-famous girls and I just need to find someone in the middle who doesn't care about Charlie Puth, but cares about Charlie Puth's heart, I guess…Without sounding so sappy."

Romance aside, Charlie has a busy few months to come. It was recently announced that the singer would serve as a battle advisor for Team Adam Levine on The Voice. New music may also be on the horizon.

"Excited for the next chapter," he cryptically tweeted back in January. "We have all been through a lot."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Charlie Puth , Couples , Instagram
Latest News
Grey's Anatomy

Celebrate Valentine's Day With a Grey's Anatomy Couple Update

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Pre-2019 Golden Globes Party, W Magazine

Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Texts Wells Adams Sent Her Before Second Kidney Transplant

Gotham, Shane West

How Shane West Developed His Version of Bane for Gotham

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Miley Cyrus Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding Day

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

From Rose Tunnels to Larger-Than-Life Stuffed Toys, See How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2019

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Did Lady Gaga and Fiancé Christian Carino Split? Here's What We Know

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood Leaves Event Early After Being "Touched Inappropriately"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.