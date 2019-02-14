Hey Charlie Puth, how long has this been going on?

As our favorite Hollywood couples took over Instagram today to celebrate Valentine's Day, the "One Call Away" singer appeared to confirm a brand-new romance.

"Happy valentine's day," he wrote on social media while wrapping his arm around Charlotte Lawrence.

Fans spotted the lucky lady in the comments section adding a blushing heart emoji.

Speculation that the pair could be more than friends first sparked earlier this month when they attended New York Fashion Week together. On Tuesday, the pair sat front run at Coach's Men's and Women's Fall 2019 Runway Show.