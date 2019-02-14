Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Texts Wells Adams Sent Her Before Second Kidney Transplant

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., 14 Feb. 2019 3:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram / Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland is taking a walk down memory lane this Valentine's Day!

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram to share her sweet love story with boyfriend, Wells Adams. She and the Bachelorette alum have been together for more than a year, and from Sarah's social media posts, it seems the couple is still going strong.

The 28-year-old actress gushed over her beau, revealing that he was extremely supportive during her second kidney transplant. 

"The beginning of us," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, which was a screenshot of her and Wells' text message exchange from September 19, 2017.

"Ok. Going in! Thanks for keeping me company :)," she texted the Bachelorette alum, following her message with two kiss emojis.

"Good luck," he responded. "You'll do great! FaceTime me after when you're loopy. Also, I like you."

Cue the waterworks, this is a modern-day love story, people!

Photos

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Cutest Pics

The Geek Charming star praised her man for sending her thoughtful gifts after the surgery. "He sent me care packages," she wrote.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Valentine's Day

Instagram

He gave her taco-decorated socks, a Ready Player One book and an Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul record.

From there, the Modern Family star shared more intimate photos of she and Wells over the years. It's clear that from beginning of their relationship up until now, the two have been inseparable.

The 28-year-old star even included their Stranger Things couple's costume from Halloween 2017, which is when the pair first sparked romance rumors. 

It wasn't until November, however, when their relationship was confirmed.

"It's true. They are a couple," a source told E! News at the time. 

"She has been spending time with him in Nashville and he is showing her around and doing fun activities with her."

The two have celebrated birthdays, holidays and more together. But one of their relationship milestones had to be when Wells moved in with the Modern Family actress.

"Moving in together," she captioned the video clip, which was documented on August 3, 2018.

Sarah ended her relationship recap with a simple but sweet message.

"I love you more than anything wells adams."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Hyland , Couples , Celebrities , Love Story , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Charlie Puth, Charlotte Lawrence

Charlie Puth Confirms He's Dating Charlotte Lawrence on Valentine's Day

Grey's Anatomy

Celebrate Valentine's Day With a Grey's Anatomy Couple Update

Gotham, Shane West

How Shane West Developed His Version of Bane for Gotham

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Miley Cyrus Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding Day

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

From Rose Tunnels to Larger-Than-Life Stuffed Toys, See How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2019

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Did Lady Gaga and Fiancé Christian Carino Split? Here's What We Know

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood Leaves Event Early After Being "Touched Inappropriately"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.