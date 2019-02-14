How Shane West Developed His Version of Bane for Gotham

Shane West's role on Gotham is a dream come true.

West sat down with E! News to talk playing Bane, also/currently known as Eduardo Dorrance, and he said playing a comic book villain is "absolutely" on his bucket list.

"It couldn't have gone better in the sense of if you were writing out a bucket list, it was almost to the T specifically what I would have added," he said. "Batman was one of my favorite comic books growing up, so this was kind of a no-brainer. Bane happens to be my favorite DC villain, and I knew some people involved with Gotham and I enjoyed the show, and it was kind of a dream come true."