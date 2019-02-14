PSA: The Bachelor is not your plaything.

Colton Underwood, the 27-year-old star of the current 23rd season of the ABC dating show and its first admitted virgin, said on his Instagram Story on Thursday that a day earlier, he had to leave a San Diego, California event benefiting his Legacy Foundation, which helps people with cystic fibrosis, early because he was "grabbed and touched inappropriately."

"San Diego. I'm sorry if you didn't get a picture at the event last night," wrote the former football player. "But at one point during the event, I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face. I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened, I had to do what was best for me as a human being. I didn't sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal."

Underwood was spotted taking many selfies and other photos with female fans at the event. The person or persons who grabbed him were not identified.