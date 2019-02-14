LOL! Mariah Carey Confused The Chainsmokers for One Direction

ABC/Image Group LA; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Thu., 14 Feb. 2019
Mariah Carey had a bit of an awkward encounter with The Chainsmokers.
During a recent interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart recalled meeting the iconic singer at an award show. While the duo definitely knew who they were meeting, Carey thought she was having a chat with another pop group.
"We met Mariah Carey this one time...I remember seeing her and I was like, oh my God, 'Fantasy' and 'Honey,'" Pall said. "And she was like, 'Dude, I love you guys.' And we were like, 'Wow, you know who we are?'"
It turns out, she didn't know who they were.
"She was like, 'One Direction, right?'" Pall recalled, laughing.
After seeing a clip of The Chainsmokers' interview about the awkward meeting, Carey decided to poke fun at herself.
".@TheChainsmokers of course I know you!! I love your song 'that's what makes you beautiful'!" Carey jokingly tweeted, referencing One Direction's hit song.
Now that Carey knows The Chainsmokers, maybe there's a collab on the way? We'll have to wait and see!
