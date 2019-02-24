Happy Oscars Sunday!

The day is finally here, the 2019 Academy Awards have begun. When it comes to the film industry and entertainment world in general, the Oscars are the biggest award show and it's all going down right now...without a host for the first time in 30 years.

Stars from films including A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Black Panther, Green Book and have arrived at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and they looked fabulous as they walked the red carpet.

Who will take the stage after winning the coveted Oscar trophy in every category is still a mystery, but the nominees are all worthy of the win and some have already been given their awards, which you can see below.

What we do know is that we are ready to see some of our favorite actresses including, Lady Gaga (up for Best Actress in a Leading Role) and Emma Stone (up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role) potentially celebrate their films and possible wins throughout the evening.