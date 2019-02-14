Prince Philip Won't Face Charges Over Car Crash

Prince Philip won't face any charges over the car crash he was involved in near Sandringham Estate last month.

The Crown Prosecution Service revealed no further action would be taken against the Duke of Edinburgh on Thursday.

"The CPS has carefully reviewed material submitted by the police in relation to a traffic collision on the A149 on 17 January this year," Chris Long, chief crown prosecutor for CPS East of England, said in a statement. "We took into account all of the circumstances in this case, including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving license. We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute. All those involved in the collision have been informed and provided with a full explanation in writing."

The CPS claimed the decision came after considering all evidence from the police and was made in accordance with the two-stage test found in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

On its website, the organization noted "any decision by the CPS does not imply any finding concerning guilt or criminal conduct."

"The CPS makes decisions only according to the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors and it is applied in all decisions on whether or not to prosecute," the website stated.