Love is in the air today, but it seems like it has been hanging around for way longer for some of our favourite Korean stars. Through the years, we have seen it all when it comes to Korean celebrities: Underground romances, full-blown courtships, unexpected pairings... but one thing they all have in common is that they still have the power to make our hearts flutter when we see their sweet moments together. After all, Korean love stories are the best, right?

From long-time #relationshipgoals couples to budding romances, here is an updated list of some of our favourite Korean celebrity couples right now.