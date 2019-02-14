Love is in the air today, but it seems like it has been hanging around for way longer for some of our favourite Korean stars. Through the years, we have seen it all when it comes to Korean celebrities: Underground romances, full-blown courtships, unexpected pairings... but one thing they all have in common is that they still have the power to make our hearts flutter when we see their sweet moments together. After all, Korean love stories are the best, right?
From long-time #relationshipgoals couples to budding romances, here is an updated list of some of our favourite Korean celebrity couples right now.
Hyuna and E'Dawn
You only need to look at the Instagram accounts of Hyuna and ex-PENTAGON member E'Dawn to see how in love the two K-pop stars are with each other. Both are now signed under singer PSY's new label P Nation after leaving CUBE Entertainment in late 2018.
Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki
The lovely Song-Song couple stole out hearts while starring in the popular drama Descendants Of The Sun back in 2016. Song Hye-kyo appeared alongside recently starred her husband's good friend Park Bo-gum in Encounter, her first project since the former.
Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin
The two stars met while filming an episode of Running Man back in 2016. They went on to become friends shortly after the show, revealing late last year that they were now in a romantic relationship, and were five months into it at the time of announcement.
Jun Hyun-moo and Han Hye-jin
The variety TV personality and model met on the set of the show I Live Alone where they are regulars on and have been quite open about their relationship with audiences beaming at their quick and obvious on-screen chemistry.
Taeyang and Min Hyo-rin
A true modern-day fairy tale that kicked off because BIGBANG's Taeyang asked model-actress Min Hyo-rin to be the girl of his dreams in his music video for "Eyes, Nose, Lips", and subsequently for life when they got hitched just last year.
Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon
The music-maker duo tied the knot in 2013, living between Seoul and Jeju (with their many dogs) ever since. Tune in to their reality show Hyori's Bed and Breakfast on Netflix to see just why we think this adorable pair are #couplegoals — a perfect match even artistry wise.
Ahn Jae-hyun and Go Hye-sun
Starring as the lead couple in Blood led to a real-life romance between the actor and actress. They even have a reality-TV show titled Newlywed Diary that documents all their romantic firsts — what better way to keep a record of all these precious moments!
Rain and Kim Tae-hee
After dating for five years, the OG K-pop king and beautiful actress decided to tie the knot with an intimate ceremony in 2017, and have had an adorable daughter since.
Gummy and Jo Jung-suk
The singer and actor wed in a private ceremony with family and close friends in Jeju last year. They were in a relationship since 2013, but only went public in 2015, having nothing but praise and love for each other whenever the topic of their significant other is brought up in interviews.
Jung So-min and Lee Joon
The actress and former-MBLAQ member-turned-actor met on the set of a drama My Father Is Strange in 2017. They confirmed that they were in a relationship after being spotted on a date together during Lee Joon's leave from the army in January last year — hand-holding, tight hugs and all.