Here's What Gemma Chan, Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson Got Up To In Singapore

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 13 Feb. 2019 10:39 PM

Watch out, Singapore! The Captain Marvel squad has landed in the Lion City for the premiere of the movie tonight at Marina Bay Sands, and we couldn't be more thrilled.

Of course, the stars — Brie Larson, Gemma Chan and Samuel L. Jackson — flew in yesterday and they didn't waste any time getting out and about. Excited fans reported seeing Jackson strolling around ION Orchard, an upscale shopping mall in the Orchard Road shopping district, while the ladies opted to explore the city. 

Larson posted photos and videos on her Instagram Stories that showed her hitting up iconic landmarks in Singapore, including the ArtScience Museum, the Gardens by the Bay, and making a stop at a local restaurant, Guan Hoe Soon, to try traditional Peranakan cuisine.

Chan, on the other hand, was a bit more mysterious about the places she was visiting, but she seemed happy to be back in Singapore, captioning one of her Stories, "Back to where it all began..." The two co-stars then met at gastronomic haven Newton Food Centre for dinner, where they tried local delights such as satay, chilli crab, black pepper crab, chicken wings, and more.

Take a look at what Brie Larson and Gemma Chan got up to in the time they've been in Singapore below and stay tuned to our red carpet coverage from the premiere tonight.

Gemma Chan, Captain Marvel Singapore Premiere

Instagram

Gemma Chan reminisced about being back in Singapore en route to her hotel.

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel Singapore Premiere

Instagram

Brie Larson paid a visit to Guan Hoe Soon restaurant to try Peranakan cuisine.

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel Singapore Premiere

Instagram

Followed by a trip to the ArtScience Museum...

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel Singapore Premiere

Instagram

...And the Gardens by the Bay!

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel Singapore Premiere

Instagram

Gemma and Brie met up at Newton Food Centre to try local food.

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel Singapore Premiere

Instagram

Having a cold beer in our hot weather!

Gemma Chan, Captain Marvel Singapore Premiere

Instagram

Gemma enjoying a stick of satay, among other local dishes.

TAGS/ Asia , Gemma Chan , Brie Larson , Samuel L. Jackson , Captain Marvel , Celebrities
