Here's What Gemma Chan, Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson Got Up To In Singapore

Larson posted photos and videos on her Instagram Stories that showed her hitting up iconic landmarks in Singapore, including the ArtScience Museum, the Gardens by the Bay, and making a stop at a local restaurant, Guan Hoe Soon, to try traditional Peranakan cuisine.

Chan, on the other hand, was a bit more mysterious about the places she was visiting, but she seemed happy to be back in Singapore, captioning one of her Stories, "Back to where it all began..." The two co-stars then met at gastronomic haven Newton Food Centre for dinner, where they tried local delights such as satay, chilli crab, black pepper crab, chicken wings, and more.

Take a look at what Brie Larson and Gemma Chan got up to in the time they've been in Singapore below and stay tuned to our red carpet coverage from the premiere tonight.