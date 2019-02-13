Here's What Gemma Chan, Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson Got Up To In Singapore

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 13 Feb. 2019 10:39 PM
Watch out, Singapore! The Captain Marvel squad has landed in the Lion City for the premiere of the movie tonight at Marina Bay Sands, and we couldn't be more thrilled.
Of course, the stars — Brie Larson, Gemma Chan and Samuel L. Jackson — flew in yesterday and they didn't waste any time getting out and about. Excited fans reported seeing Jackson strolling around ION Orchard, an upscale shopping mall in the Orchard Road shopping district, while the ladies opted to explore the city.
View this post on Instagram
Goooood morning (Wed) Singapore!!#captainmarvel#81feelslike87at8am
A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on
Larson posted photos and videos on her Instagram Stories that showed her hitting up iconic landmarks in Singapore, including the ArtScience Museum, the Gardens by the Bay, and making a stop at a local restaurant, Guan Hoe Soon, to try traditional Peranakan cuisine.
Chan, on the other hand, was a bit more mysterious about the places she was visiting, but she seemed happy to be back in Singapore, captioning one of her Stories, "Back to where it all began..." The two co-stars then met at gastronomic haven Newton Food Centre for dinner, where they tried local delights such as satay, chilli crab, black pepper crab, chicken wings, and more.
Take a look at what Brie Larson and Gemma Chan got up to in the time they've been in Singapore below and stay tuned to our red carpet coverage from the premiere tonight.
Article continues below
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?