These $5 Products Give You Perfect Relaxed Waves Right Off the Runway

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., 14 Feb. 2019 6:00 AM
It's no secret that winter is rough, but that doesn't mean your hairstyle has to suffer.
Right about now, you're probably bundling up and doing whatever you can to stay warm (especially if you're at New York Fashion Week like us!), but according to TRESemmé hairstylist Justine Marjan, your hair can still look supermodel chic with her go-to style of the season: relaxed waves. "This look is universally flattering, perfectly undone, and easy to achieve. It's great for all lengths and hair types and looks polished without trying too hard," she says.
The pro also mentions you really can't mess it up, but you do need the right product to lock in the style and nothing beats starting your look with the TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse—a cult classic. This product is key to setting the foundation and getting the waves you want. "This style looks great with a hat or beanie on your commute and it won't feel messed up if you take the hat off. It's a great every day look and that easily be dressed up or down," notes Justine. One way to dress it up: a few decorative hair accessories, which are currently having a moment at NYFW.
Step 1:"Apply TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse to damp hair and blow-dry through to create hold and grip before styling," she begins.
Step 2: After your blowout, use a flat iron to create small bends in the hair. Pro tip: Be sure to alternate the direction the iron points for the most natural finish. "I would suggest going over a few pieces around the face with the iron to enhance and reinforce the wave pattern," adds the pro.
Step 3: Next, break up waves with a wide-tooth comb or the end of a tail comb for a more natural, effortless vibe.
Step 4: "Use the TRESemmé Micromist Hairspray Level 4 in Extend to lock in the look."
Step 5: Lastly, if you want, finish the look by applying a few decorative hair accessories on one side to personalize your style.
