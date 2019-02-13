It's no secret that Lisa Vanderpump is at the center of the drama this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Rumors have been swirling and reports have been reported that the Vanderpump matriarch won't be back on RHOBH after season nine, but neither she nor the rest of the cast will confirm anything right now. All they can say is that we've got to watch season nine to see how all of this drama plays out, and that it probably isn't just about Dorit giving a dog away.

Some of that drama manifested at the show's premiere party last night. Lisa Vanderpump was not on the tip sheet for press attending the event, but she showed up anyway.