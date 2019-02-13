Jussie Smollett Among 2019 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

The nominees have been announced for the 50th NAACP Image Awards.

Winners are set to be revealed during the two-hour live TV special airing on TV One on Saturday, March 30. "With TV One as our partner for the 50th Anniversary of the NAACP Image Awards, we are delighted to have a platform to showcase artists and individuals of color and celebrate their talents and contributions," Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, said Wednesday.

Jussie Smollett, Jesse Williams, Joe Morton, Romany Malco and Wendell Pierce all received nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Let's take a look at all of the nominees for 50th NAACP Image Award below!