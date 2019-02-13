As The Big Bang Theory hurtles toward the series finale 12 years in the making, they cast and crew are marking all sorts of "final" occasions, including the final on-set flash mob. The CBS comedy has a history of surprising the studio audience with dance performances over the years and series star Kaley Cuoco made sure the final performance was a well-documented one.

On Instagram, Cuoco said the flash mob "might be one of my favorite moments in 12 years," and added, "I told you we would go out with a bang!!"