This ain't our mama's cafeteria food fight!

According to TMZ, Miranda Lambert got into a heated encounter with a couple dining at Nashville's Stoney River Steakhouse.

The outlet reports that when the country singer was dining with her mother and a family friend, an older man started arguing with one of Miranda's buddies.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ that Miranda "had to be held back" after the man came up to her table and started screaming. Soon after, the Grammy winner allegedly dumped a salad on a woman who was provoking her.

While Nashville police cannot confirm to E! News that Miranda was involved, they did share that authorities responded to the restaurant on Sunday night around 8 p.m. local time.