Andy Cohen Reveals the First Photos of His Baby Boy's Face

"I was in the delivery room. They cleaned him [Benjamin Cohen] up little bit, I took my shirt off, and they put him right there, and he was so alert," Cohen went on to share. "He wasn't crying. His eyes were open, and we just stared at each other for about two hours, just looking at each other, and he was touching my face….it was just incredible, and I was hoping he was going to have a little hair on his head, and the kid's already over delivering."

Cohen also added, "It's not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own. It takes a village, as they say so I really wanted him, and the fact that he's here and he's so perfect and he's in wonderful health and I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place and I'm just thrilled."

Cohen's close friend Kelly Ripa also revealed on Wednesday morning that she met baby Benjamin for the first time yesterday.

