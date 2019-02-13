Kate Middleton Rocks a Chic and Sophisticated Suit: See More of Her Best Looks

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 13 Feb. 2019 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton, Mental Health In Education Conference, Outfit

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton attended The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference in London on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Mercers' Hall in a chic and sophisticated tweed suit consisting of a matching blazer and skirt. She also kept warm by wearing a pair of black tights and accessorized her look with a coordinating black Mulberry shoulder bag and pair of Tod's black suede block heel pumps. In addition, she rocked her signature blowout and fans could just spot a pair of Kiki McDonough 18K yellow gold classics cushion-cut morganite and diamond drop earrings behind her luscious locks.

To see more of Kate's best looks, check out the gallery below.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

The conference brings together delegates from various mental health and education sectors to discuss how they can better tackle mental health issues in schools. During the event, Kate sat in on a number of panels and was welcomed by presenter Kate Silverton. Later on, Kate will attend a Gala Dinner to benefit Mentally Healthy Schools—a website she founded that gives teachers and staff lesson plans and tools to help promote mental health in their classrooms.

The royal has been a longtime champion of this initiative. As royal admirers will recall, she launched the Heads Together campaign with Prince Harry and Prince William in 2016. In fact, the two princes credited the duchess with coming up with the idea. She's also supported organizations that address other health-related topics, including postpartum depression and children's mental health.

It certainly has been a busy time for the mother of three. Just a few days ago, Kate attended the BAFTA Film Awards with her husband. The Duke of Cambridge has also had a packed schedule. While Kate attended the conference, William visited The Passage, the UK's largest resource for those who are homeless. During his visit, the duke, who was just named patron of the organization, helped serve lunch and met with several volunteers.

Meghan Markle and Harry have also been busy. In addition to preparing for their first child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended several royal engagements. On Tuesday, for instance, the couple visited London's Natural History Museum for a gala performance of The Wider Earth.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion
Latest News
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

All About The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Finale's Pool Push

Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano Has the Ultimate Disney Channel Reunion

Frozen 2 Tweet

Everything We Know About Anna and Elsa's Frozen 2 Adventure

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie Is Clearing Up Some Rumors About Kit Harington and the End of Game of Thrones

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Among 2019 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

The Big Bang Theory

See The Big Bang Theory's Epic Final Flash Mob for the Studio Audience

Amy Acker

Grey's Anatomy Casts Amy Acker As Derek's Mysterious 4th Sister

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.