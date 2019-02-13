Ciao, Bella!

Supermodel Bella Hadid is back with a sexy new campaign this season for the hotly anticipated Kith x Versace fashion campaign. For the first time, streetwear company Kith has collaborated with Italian fashion house Versace for a collection of over 100 womenswear and menswear pieces, shoes and accessories. A special feature of this collab? The iconic Versace Medusa head logo will be redesigned for the first time, featuring the Kith logo across its eyes.

But back to the campaign: Donning pieces from the collection including some slinky swimwear, logo-splashed jackets and pants, as well as archival prints and silhouettes from Versace's library, Bella looked fire striking pose after pose. Some pieces we've got our eyes on: The puffer jacket with the archival print, the leather bikini and the Kith & Versace logo'd tracksuit.

See the campaign below.

Kith x Versace is available at select international Versace flagship stores, all Kith shops, and on Kith.com this Friday, 15 February 2019.