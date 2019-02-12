BLACKPINK Just Slayed Their First Official Appearances In The US

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 12 Feb. 2019 6:35 PM

BLACKPINK is in your area, America!

Ahead of their upcoming US tour, the four-member Korean girl group's first trip to New York kicked off with not just one, but two appearances on US television. First off, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo performed their hit song "DDU-DU DDU-DU" to a captivated audience on Steven Colbert's Late Show.

The Korean girl group next made their appearance on Good Morning America, performing the same song, to a crowd in the studio as well as an even larger clutch of fans in New York City's Times Square who gathered to watch their idols perform live on the giant billboard screen.

Earlier this week, they also took to the stage at Universal Music's Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase, where their performance on stage trended worldwide on Twitter.

If the fervent interest in the group is anything to go by, it looks like their US tour is off to a great start!

TAGS/ Asia , Blackpink , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Korean singers
