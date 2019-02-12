BLACKPINK Just Slayed Their First Official Appearances In The US

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 12 Feb. 2019 6:35 PM
BLACKPINK is in your area, America!
Ahead of their upcoming US tour, the four-member Korean girl group's first trip to New York kicked off with not just one, but two appearances on US television. First off, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo performed their hit song "DDU-DU DDU-DU" to a captivated audience on Steven Colbert's Late Show.
The Korean girl group next made their appearance on Good Morning America, performing the same song, to a crowd in the studio as well as an even larger clutch of fans in New York City's Times Square who gathered to watch their idols perform live on the giant billboard screen.
Earlier this week, they also took to the stage at Universal Music's Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase, where their performance on stage trended worldwide on Twitter.
If the fervent interest in the group is anything to go by, it looks like their US tour is off to a great start!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?