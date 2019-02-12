YouTube; Chuck E. Cheese
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 12 Feb. 2019 4:05 PM
A kid can still be a kid—and eat pizza—at Chuck E. Cheese's.
Earlier this week, YouTube star Shane Dawson released a new video titled "Investigating Conspiracies with Shane Dawson."
In a matter of 24 hours, his latest upload earned more than eight million views. It also has some viewers questioning the pizza at Chuck E. Cheese's.
Ultimately, the national chain big on family entertainment and restaurants is setting the record straight once and for all.
"The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese's and our pizza are unequivocally false," the company said in a statement to E! News. "No conspiracies here – our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they're not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious."
So what led to such a statement?
Shane, who has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers, wanted to explore the online theory that if someone at Chuck E. Cheese doesn't finish their whole pizza, an employee would allegedly take the remaining slices back to the kitchen. They would proceed to reheat the slices and serve to other customers.
In the video, Shane showed a pizza with different size slices. He also claimed that when he ordered pizza growing up, it looked like a collection of randomly placed slices.
When Shane was in high school, he also asked a girl who worked at the restaurant if the rumor was true. She didn't confirm.
While Chuck E Cheese's is completely denying any and all theories, conspiracies and allegations, the Internet is going crazy over the video.
I work at chuck e cheese and I can tell you we literally do not recycle our pizza slices...like that’s whack. Ive seen the kitchen guys make fresh pizza all the time a new order comes in and see the gameroom guys throwing out left over pizza on table 😂— m (@marianadawoodx) February 12, 2019
shane dawson talking about chuck-e-cheese pizza pic.twitter.com/4eIF1vWPeu— Kelsey Boots (@kelseyboots) February 12, 2019
Shane Dawson realizing that Chuck E Cheese pizza is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/VVyE5nnmjr— John (@john_wildermuth) February 12, 2019
GUYS WE DONT RECYCLE THE PIZZA AT CHUCK E CHEESE— sophie (@likeserpents) February 12, 2019
Me on my way to Chuck E. cheese to see if the pizza slices are all different sizes pic.twitter.com/bvXiXZKqnk— 𝓛𝓲𝓿🍭 (@DolanAfterglow) February 12, 2019
*me trying to remember if I ever ate Chuck E. Cheese pizza that was different sizes* pic.twitter.com/ntJ6fBNePO— Sandra (@sandra7737) February 12, 2019
chuck e cheese employee when shane asked her about the pizza: pic.twitter.com/A6oLrJnCSl— 𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔱 𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔠𝔥 (@yourlocalgaymom) February 12, 2019
shane dawsons 20,522,405 subscribers on the way to chuck e cheese’s pic.twitter.com/bBygIIpsiy— ☆katie (@chambiesbae) February 12, 2019
Chuck E. Cheese to Shane Dawson pic.twitter.com/ZSIC8baBp0— Caitlin🧜🏻♀️ (@caitsimpx) February 12, 2019
And for the record: You don't have to get pizza at Chuck E. Cheese's. The business also offers salads, sandwiches, wraps and more.
So parents, who's ready to take their kids on an adventure?
