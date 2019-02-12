by Lauren Piester | Tue., 12 Feb. 2019 2:00 PM
Once again, Lisa Vanderpump appears to be under fire, but she's defending herself ahead of the return of RHOBH.
E! News' Melanie Bromley sat down with LVP last week to talk about the Facebook Watch show World's Most Amazing Dog, on which Lisa is a judge, but they also addressed the season nine RHOBH trailer that brought back memories of another time when accusations were flying.
"Season two—you and I had been friends for a very long time—you were accused in season two of giving stories to me," Bromley explained. "And you were not giving stories to me."
Bromley asked Vanderpump to explain her side of what appears to be a very divided situation in Beverly Hills this season.
"Well, it's been the same seasons two, four, and six," Lisa explained. "So it's kind of the fourth time."
She says not much is different this time around, except for her response.
"Obviously I wasn't as strong as I am normally," she says. "I mean, I've sat at reunions and final parties and been ganged up on before, but obviously I wasn't strong personally this year. But you know, I got through Vanderpump Rules."
Bromley then asked about something Kyle Richards had said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, when she used the word "deceitful" to describe the season and hoped she and Lisa could be friends again.
"When you have a friend you believe them, you know what I mean?" Lisa said of the quote. "Like, if you said I swear on my cat's life, that's enough for me. That's like me saying I swear on my kid's life."
When asked if she feels betrayed, Vanderpump said "of course," and while reports have said she's leaving the show after season nine, Vanderpump says that "no decision has been made" about her return to RHOBH.
Aaron Poole/E!
"But they've been incredibly generous to me about the things that they've highlighted over the years. Look at my dog rescue center, look how that's been shown," she says. "Look at all the work I've done with the LGBT, look at all the work I've done with suicide prevention, with the Trevor Project, marriage equality. They've given me incredible opportunities so for that I'm grateful, but yeah, when they're all against you for the fourth season, it's a lot."
Watch the video above to hear more from Lisa, especially if you've ever dreamed of a job where all you do is watch videos of dogs.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?