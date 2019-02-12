21 Savage Released From ICE Detainment on Bond

21 Savage is once again a free man.

It has been over a week since the artist, née She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national." Now, E! News can confirm that 21 Savage was released on bond from an ICE detainment center on Tuesday.

In a statement from Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro, the legal team representing 21 Savage, they stated, "For the past 9 long days, we, on behalf of She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known to the world as 21 Savage, have been speaking with ICE to both clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society."

Because of their efforts, the star was also granted an expedited hearing.