Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a date night at the museum.

On Tuesday evening, two days before Valentine's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at London's Natural History Museum for a gala performance of The Wider Earth. The performance is in support of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which Harry is the president of, as well as the production's official charitable partner, the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.

For Tuesday's event, Markle, who is expecting the couple's first child this spring, wore a cream Calvin Klein Resort 2019 dress. She paired the dress with an Amada Wakeley Cream Sculpted Tailoring Crombie Coat, available now for $1,190.