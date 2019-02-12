Attention loyal Disney Channel viewers: Get ready to feel nostalgic.

Close to 12 years after the final episode of That's So Raven aired, some of the cast got together and documented their reunion on Instagram.

Rose Abdoo—who played Senorita Rodriguez—was able to post a photo with Anneliese van der Pol and Rondell Sheridan that immediately received excitement from fans.

"Happiness is spontaneously running into old pals from my That's So Raven days!!!" Rose shared on Instagram. "@anneliesevanderpol & @rondellsheridanoffical."

While details about the encounter remain slim, fans are more than happy to see several cast members so close.