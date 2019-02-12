See Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Pack on the PDA at BAFTAs After-Party

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still going strong!

So strong, in fact, that the superstar singer was there to support her British actor beau after his film, The Favourite, won seven awards at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday. In photos from inside the after-party, Swift can be seen arriving at the bash in a gorgeous light blue Stella McCartney gown and greeting her longtime love. The pictures show the couple sharing a warm embrace, packing on more PDA than we've ever seen from the private pair.

"AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards !!! Bout to go give some high fives - thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss," Swift wrote on social media before heading to the party.