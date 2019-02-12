Miley Cyrus. RuPaul's Drag Race. Does it get any better?

The singer will be the first guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race season 11, joining host RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews at the table on the Thursday, Feb. 28 premiere.

VH1 made the announcement with a special video, which you can see above.

"Are you freaking out? Because I'm freaking out!" Cyrus says in the video. Can we take a minute and admire the dress made out of records she's wearing? Cyrus teased something big was coming on her Instagram wearing that outfit.