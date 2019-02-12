Sheck Wes Denies Justine Skye's Accusations of Abuse

Justine Skye is accusing Sheck Wes of abuse.

The "Build" singer took to Twitter on Monday to share details of an alleged incident she claimed took place in the presence of her friends, her boyfriend and Wes.

"Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US. Two cars full of n----- while we sat in the car like a b----," she tweeted. "You're pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you'll do it again."

The recording artist then added, "You're pathetic... and all the people defending you, ya whole b---- ass label..everyone. You spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn't be in this situation and you just keep making it worse."

Wes denied the allegations just a few hours later.

"I've chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse," he tweeted. "But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody."